DKV ticket offices’ opening hours during the holidays

On December 24, 2024, the DKV ticket offices at Petőfi Square, Segner Square, and Doberdó Street will be open from 06:00 to 13:00. There will be no further changes to the opening hours during the holidays.

Sales of 2025 annual and monthly passes will begin on December 28 at the permanent ticket offices at Petőfi Square, Segner Square, and Doberdó Street, at the DKV Zrt. customer service, on the dkvejegy.hu website, and at smart bus stops.

Sales at temporary ticket offices and other sales locations will start on January 2, 2025. Ticket and mid-term pass sales will continue without interruption.

(DKV)