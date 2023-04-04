“There are more dead than wounded in these competitions” – a chili-eating contest was organized in Debrecen, writes rtl.hu.

It’s rare to see so many men with tears in their eyes in one place, but it’s not a feeling of dismay and the gentlemen didn’t even get bad news. They had to face one of the strongest chilies in the world and eat a large portion of it, but that’s what they did. Over the weekend, a chili-eating competition was organized in Debrecen, which says a lot about the fact that the second-place winner received his award after leaving the restroom. The city’s toughest capsaicin addicts were challenged by the organizers, who fired up the burger of the year 2022 for them.