A man from Hajdúhadház threatened passers-by in Debrecen

Even before a report was received, the Debrecen patrolmen arrested the man on the spot who, according to well-founded suspicion, demanded money from the victims. Proceedings were opened against him for robbery.

The Debrecen Police Department initiated proceedings against a man due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of robbery. According to the investigation data, on April 1, 2023, shortly after midnight, the suspect got into an argument with two men in downtown Debrecen. The resident of Hajdúhadháza threatened the victims with a knife in order to get them to give him money, they then gave him a few thousand forints.

The incident was noticed by the patrols nearby, so the 24-year-old man was detained. After being questioned as a suspect by the detectives, he was taken into criminal custody and a motion was made for his arrest, which was ordered by the District Court of Debrecen on April 3, 2023.

police.hu