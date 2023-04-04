Unbelievable prices at the Hungaroring: this is how much the most expensive VIP tickets for the Hungarian F1 race cost

At the European level, Hungarian F1 tickets are considered cheap, but it is still possible to see the Hungaroring at a very expensive price. The 2.5-3.7 million (approx 6 621.58-9 799.94 EUR) VIP tickets were invented for those who don’t care about money. This year, the Hungarian F1 competition in Mogyoród will be held between July 21 and 23.

Although overall, tickets for the Hungarian F1 race are the cheapest of all, there are plenty of VIP tickets available at quite surreal prices. Hvg.hu writes that, for example, the three-day Paddock Club ticket includes a Pit Lane walk and a guided Paddock tour, as well as a meal in the Paddock Club. The price of this is roughly HUF 2.5 million (approx 6 621.58 EUR).

The Legend ticket for 3 days is even more expensive, which, in addition to the above, also entitles you to watch the prize-giving ceremony on the podium up close after the start of the competition. Converted, this entrance fee costs approximately HUF 3.7 million (approx 9 799.94 EUR).

Main picture: The field of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix will start at the Hungaroring in Mogyoród on July 31, 2022. MTI/Tamás Kovács