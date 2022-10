The Debrecen Women’s Public Life Association of Kéretlen Figyelem hosted the Debrecen residents living in conditions at its usual free food distribution, which is usually held on the last Sunday of each month.

According to the association’s report, the needy started gathering in the parking lot next to the transformer house as early as 9 a.m., even though the food distribution did not begin until 11 a.m.

– Tukoráné Kádár Ibolya, head of the association –