There will be a “horror concert” and the gates of horrors will open today in the Big Forest

Creepy zoo programs also added color to the long weekend in Debrecen. On October 31, the Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park are waiting for visitors at the Big Forrest – according to the announcement from the institution.

Full program:
OCTOBER 29 TO 31
09:30 – Nile Hippo Feed
10:00 – Tufted Capuchin Feed
10:00 – Red Panda Feed
10:00 – South American Tapir Feed
10:30 – South American Coati Feed
10:45 – Marabou Stork Feed
10:45 – Red-necked Wallaby Feed
11:00 – Lar Gibbon Feed
11:00 – Meerkat Feed
11:15-11:45 – Catta Walkthrough
11:30 – Two-toed Sloth and Large Hairy Armadillo Feed
11:45 – Raccoon Feed
13:15 – Banded Archerfish Feed
13:30 – Asian Lion Feed (October 29)
13:30 – Leopard in Action (October 30)
13:45 – Introducing Our Penguins
14:00 – Red Piranha Feed
14:00-14:20 – Take a Pic with the Macaws
14:30 – African Penguin Feed
15:00-15:30 – Catta Walkthrough
15:30 – Reticulated Giraffe Feed
HALLOWEEN PARTY (17:00-22:00 on October 31)
16:30 – Opening time at the Amusement Park
16:30 – Opening time at the Zoo
17:00-18:00 – March of Giants (Mattie the Goose-boy Statue)
17:00-22:00 – Dare at the Palm House
17:00-22:00 – Witch School with Face-painting and Arts-and-crafts Activities (opposite the Funhouse)
17:00-22:00 – Fortuneteller’s Corner
17:30, 18:30 and 20:30 – Witch Dance (in front of the Funhouse)
18:00, 19:00, 20:00 and 21:00 – When the Clock Strikes: Adults-only Drama Game on the Hill of Damnation
18:10-18:30 – Monstrous Beauty Contest (Stage)
18:30 – A Killer Good Story: Puppet Show in the Tent
19:30 – LED Show (in front of the Funhouse)
20:00 – Magician’s Show in the Tent
21:00 – Horror Concert in the Tent
21:00 – Fire Jugglers’ Finale (in front of the Funhouse)
ANIMALS IN ACTION
18:40 – Introducing Our Penguins
19:00 – Introducing Our Reticulated Giraffes
19:20 – Red Panda Feed
19:40 – Asian Lion Feed
20:00 – Amur Tigers in Action
20:20 – Raccoon Feed
20:40 – Monitor Lizard Feed
21:00 – Amphibians in Action
21:20 – Gecko Feed
21:40 – Nile Crocodile Feed

