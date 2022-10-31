There will be a “horror concert” and the gates of horrors will open today in the Big Forest

Creepy zoo programs also added color to the long weekend in Debrecen. On October 31, the Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park are waiting for visitors at the Big Forrest – according to the announcement from the institution.

Full program:

OCTOBER 29 TO 31

09:30 – Nile Hippo Feed

10:00 – Tufted Capuchin Feed

10:00 – Red Panda Feed

10:00 – South American Tapir Feed

10:30 – South American Coati Feed

10:45 – Marabou Stork Feed

10:45 – Red-necked Wallaby Feed

11:00 – Lar Gibbon Feed

11:00 – Meerkat Feed

11:15-11:45 – Catta Walkthrough

11:30 – Two-toed Sloth and Large Hairy Armadillo Feed

11:45 – Raccoon Feed

13:15 – Banded Archerfish Feed

13:30 – Asian Lion Feed (October 29)

13:30 – Leopard in Action (October 30)

13:45 – Introducing Our Penguins

14:00 – Red Piranha Feed

14:00-14:20 – Take a Pic with the Macaws

14:30 – African Penguin Feed

15:00-15:30 – Catta Walkthrough

15:30 – Reticulated Giraffe Feed

HALLOWEEN PARTY (17:00-22:00 on October 31)

16:30 – Opening time at the Amusement Park

16:30 – Opening time at the Zoo

17:00-18:00 – March of Giants (Mattie the Goose-boy Statue)

17:00-22:00 – Dare at the Palm House

17:00-22:00 – Witch School with Face-painting and Arts-and-crafts Activities (opposite the Funhouse)

17:00-22:00 – Fortuneteller’s Corner

17:30, 18:30 and 20:30 – Witch Dance (in front of the Funhouse)

18:00, 19:00, 20:00 and 21:00 – When the Clock Strikes: Adults-only Drama Game on the Hill of Damnation

18:10-18:30 – Monstrous Beauty Contest (Stage)

18:30 – A Killer Good Story: Puppet Show in the Tent

19:30 – LED Show (in front of the Funhouse)

20:00 – Magician’s Show in the Tent

21:00 – Horror Concert in the Tent

21:00 – Fire Jugglers’ Finale (in front of the Funhouse)

ANIMALS IN ACTION

18:40 – Introducing Our Penguins

19:00 – Introducing Our Reticulated Giraffes

19:20 – Red Panda Feed

19:40 – Asian Lion Feed

20:00 – Amur Tigers in Action

20:20 – Raccoon Feed

20:40 – Monitor Lizard Feed

21:00 – Amphibians in Action

21:20 – Gecko Feed

21:40 – Nile Crocodile Feed