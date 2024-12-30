New Year’s Eve in Debrecen: rules and guidelines

The Municipality of Debrecen kindly reminds residents to adhere to regulations regarding fireworks and firecrackers in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve and on the day itself, to ensure the safety of both people and animals.

The regulations for firecracker use and fireworks include:

Firecrackers are strictly prohibited.

Fireworks categorized as Class 3 (higher noise levels and explosive power) may only be purchased by adults between December 28–31 and used between 6:00 PM on December 31 and 6:00 AM on January 1.

Compliance with safety regulations for fireworks is essential:

Maintain a minimum distance of 50 meters from buildings and people.

from buildings and people. Use fireworks only in open areas .

. Ensure access to adequate firefighting equipment .

. Do not use fireworks in or near facilities where flammable or explosive materials are produced, processed, used, stored, or sold.

The improper use of firecrackers and fireworks will be monitored and penalized by the police.

As in previous years since 2019, the Municipality of Debrecen has not planned to organize a fireworks display this year. Instead, the city will bid farewell to the old year with shared celebrations, a vibrant atmosphere, and memorable programs. The BÚÉK DEBRECEN live music concerts will take place on December 31 at Kossuth Square, the city leadership announced, promising a festive and joyful end to the year.