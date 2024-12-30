One of Debrecen’s DIGI points to close for several months

Starting January 1, 2025, DIGI services will be offered under the “One” brand name, accompanied by a transformation of the current DIGI store network.

“During the transformation of our store network, some DIGI Points will be permanently closed, but many will continue to operate under the One brand name, requiring renovations,” the company stated.

The DIGI Point located at Füredi Street 27, Malompark, 1st floor, will temporarily close for renovations starting December 30, 2024. The store is expected to reopen on May 31, 2025.

During the renovation period, the company recommends visiting the nearest One stores for in-person services:

Debrecen, Csapó Street 30, FÓRUM, 1st floor

Debrecen, Kishegyesi Street 1-11, Tesco

(Debreceni Nap)