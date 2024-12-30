Foggy, overcast weather marks the end of the year, but sunshine may break through on New Year’s Day

Most of the country will experience overcast and foggy weather as the year ends. On New Year’s Eve, daytime temperatures will hover slightly above 0 degrees Celsius. In the first days of the new year, the clouds will clear in many areas, and the sun will shine, though strong winds are expected, according to the forecast by HungaroMet Zrt.





Monday

East of the Danube, overcast, foggy, and misty weather is expected. In Transdanubia, some areas will also remain foggy and covered with low-level stratus clouds, but sunny spots are possible. Winds will remain light. Maximum temperatures will be around freezing in persistently cloudy and foggy areas, while sunny regions will see highs between 4 and 8 degrees. Temperatures could be even higher on mountain peaks.

Tuesday

During the night, fog and low-level stratus clouds will expand. On the last day of the year, predominantly overcast, misty, and foggy conditions are expected, though the western regions of Transdanubia may see less cloud cover and some sunny intervals. Drizzle and freezing drizzle are possible in foggy areas. Winds will remain moderate, with nighttime lows slightly below freezing and daytime highs just above 0 degrees Celsius.

New Year’s Day (Wednesday)

Clouds will gradually clear in more areas, allowing the sun to shine, although some foggy and overcast spots may persist. Drizzle or freezing drizzle cannot be ruled out in cloudy areas. The southern and southwestern winds may become brisk, with strong gusts in some places. Nighttime temperatures will range between -5 and 0 degrees, while daytime highs will be between 5 and 11 degrees in sunny regions and below 5 degrees in overcast areas.

Thursday

Variable cloud cover is expected, with at least a few hours of sunshine in most places. However, northern areas may have thicker and more persistent clouds, with occasional rain. The south-southwesterly wind will strengthen in many areas, potentially becoming stormy in some places. Minimum temperatures will range between -3 and +4 degrees, with daytime highs between 4 and 13 degrees, with the mildest weather in the southwest.

Friday

The sky will be mostly cloudy or overcast, with rain and showers expected in several places, and light snow may occur in northern regions. The southwest winds will shift to the northwest, accompanied by strong gusts. Minimum temperatures will be between -2 and +4 degrees, with daytime highs ranging from 2 to 10 degrees, milder in the southwest.

Saturday

The sky will remain mostly cloudy or overcast, with clearing later in the day. Rain and showers are likely in the morning, transitioning to sleet and snow. The northwesterly winds will occasionally strengthen. Nighttime lows will range from -3 to +4 degrees, with daytime highs between 2 and 8 degrees.

Sunday

Variable cloud cover is expected, with scattered sleet and snow showers. The northerly wind will pick up. Morning lows will range between -8 and -2 degrees, while afternoon temperatures will be between -2 and +4 degrees.

(MTI)