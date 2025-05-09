Gourmet Festival in Budapest returns bigger than ever with an extra day and new exhibitors

With an extended program by one extra day, more than thirty new exhibitors, and two hundred dishes, the MBH Bank Gourmet Festival will welcome visitors this year from May 22 to 25 at Millenáris Park.

This year’s main theme is “Favorites,” meaning the country’s top culinary professionals will bring their favorite ingredients, producers, dishes, and personal stories. Nearly one hundred restaurants, patisseries, and other culinary enterprises will offer festival menus, according to the organizers’ statement to MTI.

“The mission of Gourmet is to offer an authentic snapshot of Hungary’s current gastronomy, which evolves and changes year by year. Accordingly, our lineup evolves too. This year was no exception – many exciting new venues have opened recently, and many of them will be present at the festival,” said the festival’s main organizer, Richárd Nemes.

Among the exhibitors are BiBo Budapest, led by Dani García; Bilanx, representing the creative fine bistro trend; Rácz Jenő’s soon-to-open Balaton restaurant, Ypsilon; Fiktív, known for food and wine pairings; Teyföl from Szentendre; the Michelin-starred Essencia; and Szaletly, famous for modern Hungarian dishes.

From the increasingly popular Asian cuisine, first-time participants include Ramenka, Quí, Sáo, Tokio, and Monokini Kantin – the new Buda-based venture of Arquitecto Pitpit, led by chef Ádám Garai. Leila’s will present authentic Lebanese cuisine, and Cvekedli Tésztabár from Nyíregyháza will bring classic pasta dishes. Also attending are Petrol Barbeque, Tuning Burger, Szatmár Dry Cured (founded by Gourmet ambassador Szilárd Tóth, offering aged meats), Original Wagyu (serving Japanese beef dishes), Pilpel Hungary (with exotic fruits), BOCCA gourmet stories (offering international delicacies), as well as dessert highlights from Jardin of Debrecen, chocoMe (known for its bean-to-bar concept), and Gelateria Pomo d’Oro.

New wineries will join, beer selections will expand thanks to Zenta Kraft, and non-alcoholic options are growing too: Mayer premium syrups will be available, and another Gourmet ambassador, Fruzsina Farkas – The Green Sommelier – will offer fermented drinks, while HERZ Coffee Roasters will provide coffee.

As highlighted by the organizers, budget-friendly dishes will once again be available, each priced under 2,500 HUF.

From Friday afternoon to Sunday evening, the Gourmet Academy will host free lectures and workshops for those looking to learn and have fun – with tastings included. Chefs include István Akács (Pajta, 1 Michelin star), Dávid Rózsa (1910 Gourmet by Hausers, Switzerland, 1 Michelin star), Szilárd Tóth (SALT, 1 Michelin star), István Pesti (Platán, 2 Michelin stars), and a special appearance by Dani García, one of Spain’s most renowned chefs and former holder of 3 Michelin stars for his Marbella restaurant.

On May 25, Children’s Day, Beatrix Harrer-Abosi, Gianni Annoni, and one of this year’s Gourmet ambassadors, Szabolcs Szabadfi (Szabi the Baker), will lead children’s workshops. The event will close with Judit Stahl’s improvisational gastro-theatre show “Flódni,” featuring actors Péter Kálloy Molnár, Nóra Parti, Győző Szabó, and Judit Schell “making the festival.”

On this day, visitors under 18 can enter the festival for free. Families will be welcomed with a play area, kids’ programs, and free surprises from dozens of patisseries.

(MTI)

Photo: Gourmet Festival 2024