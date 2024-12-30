This is how DKV’s services will operate on New Year’s Eve

On December 31, 2024, Tuesday, and January 1, 2025, Wednesday, the schedules for buses, trolleybuses, and trams will be adjusted. Night services will help with transportation on New Year’s Eve.

DECEMBER 31, 2024, TUESDAY

Buses, trolleybuses, and trams will operate according to the school break, weekday schedule.

The following are the departure times for the Auchan shopper buses:

From Nagyállomás: 08:40, 09:40, 12:40, 14:40

From Auchan Store: 09:05, 10:05, 13:05, 15:05, 16:15

New Year’s Eve Night Services:

Night Trams:

On December 31, the event “Boldog Új Évet Debrecen 2025” will take place in Kossuth Square. During the event, from 8:00 PM on December 31, 2024, to January 1, 2025, the trams on Lines 1 and 2 will operate in two sections:

Nagyállomás – Városháza – Nagyállomás

Kálvin tér – Egyetem/Doberdó utca – Kálvin tér

Trams will run every 15 minutes until 2:00 AM.

Night Buses:

From Kistemplom stop:

Bus 18Y departs at 00:25 towards Széna tér.

Bus 47Y departs at 00:20 towards Tégláskert utca.

From Csokonai Theatre (towards Segner Square) stop:

At 00:20, a night bus will depart towards Józsai city areas along the route: Csokonai Színház – Széchenyi utca – Nyugati utca – Pesti utca – Böszörményi út – main road 35 – Szentgyörgyfalvi út – Sillye Gábor utca – Felsőjózsai utca – Gönczy Pál utca – Bocskai István út – Tokaji utca – Templom utca – Alsójózsai utca.

From Debrecen Court of Appeal stop:

Trolleybus 3A departs at 00:20 towards Kassai út.

Bus 125 departs at 00:25 towards Veres Péter utca.

JANUARY 1, 2025, WEDNESDAY

Buses, trolleybuses, and trams will operate according to the Sunday, holiday schedule. There will be no Auchan shopper buses on this day.

JANUARY 2, 2025, THURSDAY – JANUARY 3, 2025, FRIDAY

Buses, trolleybuses, and trams will operate according to the school break, weekday schedule.

