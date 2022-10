Road construction works are being carried out in the vicinity of the Pósa utca stop, so on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the Pósa utca stop in the direction of Ondód will be closed from the start of work until the end of the works. During the works, buses 15G, 17, 17A, 46, 46E, 46EY, 46H and 46Y traveling in the direction of Ondód/Műanyaggyár/Inter Tan-Ker Zrt./Határ út will be stopped 40 meters behind they stop at a temporary stop.

DKV