340 meals distributed to those in need in Debrecen by the Reformed Church

On Saturday, the Debrecen–Nagyerdei Reformed Church Congregation distributed 340 hot meals to people in need. The food distribution was carried out through the combined efforts of the congregation members and volunteers.

The organizers expressed their gratitude to everyone who contributed to the initiative with in-kind donations—including meat, vegetables, coffee, and prepared dishes—as well as monetary donations and homemade baked goods. Many people also helped with cooking, preparation, packaging and distribution of the meals, transportation, dishwashing, purchasing, and organizational tasks.

