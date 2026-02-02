Hajdú-Bihar County was the safest region in Hungary in 2025

According to the latest crime data for 2025, Hajdú-Bihar County, where Debrecen is located, was the safest region in Hungary. The analysis is based on data from the police.hu, shows that the county recorded just 944 crimes per 100,000 residents, the lowest in the country.

The increase in national crime numbers was mainly due to property-related offenses, such as thefts and fraud, while violent crimes did not see a significant rise. In Hajdú-Bihar, both street crimes and personal offenses remained well below the national average.

For comparison, Heves County recorded the highest crime rate with 1,945 incidents per 100,000 people, followed by Nógrád County and Budapest.

Even at the district level, Hajdú-Bihar shows a positive picture. Areas like Nyíradony District rank among the safest in the country. Overall, the county remains one of the most peaceful regions in Hungary, offering reassurance to residents and foreigners alike.

Source: Pénzcentrum/HelloVidék