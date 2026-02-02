Milder than average weather expected in the first week of February in Hungary

Milder than usual weather is expected in Hungary during the first week of February. Temperatures will rise from Tuesday, and in the second half of the week, daytime highs could reach 14°C in the southern part of the country, while the northern regions will remain around 4–5°C. Early in the week, snowfall, sleet, and freezing rain are still possible, but gradually rain will become more dominant, according to the forecast by HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with clouds beginning to break in the afternoon. Light snow or flurries may occur in the morning, with occasional sleet or light rain in Transdanubia. Afternoon precipitation chances decrease. Winds will generally be moderate, strengthening in the evening in Transdanubia, with possible strong southwesterly gusts in the northwest. Daytime highs will range from -1°C to 5°C.

Tuesday: Cloud cover increases again from the southwest, though early morning skies may be partly clear over the Great Plain. In western and southwestern regions, clouds may temporarily thin, allowing some sunshine. Scattered mixed precipitation is expected by evening, with initial snowfall in the north and northeast, later transitioning to sleet, snow, and rain. The southeast and east wind will strengthen in most areas except the far east, while the northwestern wind may become strong. Morning temperatures range from -5°C to 0°C, with colder spots in clearer areas. Afternoon highs generally between -1°C and 8°C, reaching around 10°C in sunny southwestern and western regions; the coldest areas will be in the central and northeastern parts of the country.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy or overcast with scattered (muddy) rain, mixed precipitation possible in the northeast. East and southeast winds will be lively, with strong gusts in some areas. Morning temperatures -1°C to 6°C, afternoon highs 2–13°C, colder in the north and northeast, milder in the south.

Thursday: Cloudy, but cloud cover may thin temporarily from the southwest in the afternoon. Scattered light rain or showers possible. Southwesterly winds will be strong with gusts. Morning temperatures -1°C to 7°C, afternoon highs 4–14°C, coldest in the northeast.

Friday: Cloud cover returns, generally overcast. Fog and mist possible in the morning. Scattered rain or showers may occur. Winds turning northerly may pick up in some areas. Morning temperatures -1°C to 6°C, afternoon highs 4–14°C.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy or overcast, with clouds thinning from the west. Fog or mist possible in multiple areas. Scattered rain or showers may occur. Northwesterly and westerly winds will strengthen in some areas. Morning temperatures -1°C to 6°C, afternoon highs 5–13°C.

Sunday: Cloud cover thickens, with fog or mist forming overnight in several areas. Scattered light rain possible. Winds mostly light to moderate. Morning temperatures -3°C to 4°C, afternoon highs 2–10°C.

(MTI)