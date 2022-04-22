Rainfall and Hail to Come at the Weekend

Rainfalls and showers are coming from the southwest, they are roaming north and northeast, and may even develop into stronger thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms can occur at the weekend, especially in the southern, southwestern and southeastern areas. In a significant part of the country, we can experience heavy rain (10-25mm) and strong winds, but there may also be heavy thunderstorms in the southern counties. These storms are accompanied by rainstorms (20-30mm), hail (2-3cm) and mainly windstorms in Baja-Szeged (usually 65-75km / h, but 90km / h are not excluded near the border). In the evening the thunderstorms reach the line of the Tisza and late in the evening only rainy rain is expected, mainly east of the Danube.

