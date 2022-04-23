Two-Time Olympic Champion Gymnast Margit Korondi Dies Aged 88

Two-time Olympic champion Hungarian gymnast Margit Korondi has died at the age of 88, her former teammate Alice Kertész told the Hungarian Olympic Committee (MOB) in agreement with the family of the deceased.

Korondi died in her Las Vegas home after a long illness, MOB said in an obituary on its website. According to the daily Magyar Nemzet, she passed away on March 6. Korondi won her first Olympic gold on uneven bars at the 1952 Helsinki Olympic Games. Four years later, at the Melbourne Olympics, she was member of the team that triumphed in the portable apparatus event. She also bagged two silver and four bronze medals in these two Olympics. After the Melbourne Olympics, Korondi emigrated to the United States and settled in California where she became a swimming, gymnastics and fitness trainer, and promoted healthy living.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay