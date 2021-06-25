ITA Charges Former Weightlifting Federation Head Aján With Complicity in Doping

The International Olympic Committee’s testing agency (ITA) has charged Tamás Aján, former president of the International Weightlifting Federation (WF), with “complicity and manipulation” in connection with cases of doping.

ITA conducted an investigation on suspicion of Aján’s assisting in sweeping doping cases under the carpet during his terms as IWF president. ITA has raised similar charges against Nicu Vlad, vice president of IWF, while Hassan Akkus, head of the European federation, is charged with forgery. According to ITA’s findings, in 29 cases of doping in the past the federation had failed to impose sanctions and destroyed evidence. The ITA report pointed to a lack of administrative controls, slack registries, a chaotic organisational structure, as well as indifference, negligence and in the worst cases a deliberate covering up of criminal activities.

Eighty-two-year-old Aján was elected IWF president in 2000, and resigned in April 2020 when he was suspected of covering up doping, financial misconduct and purchase of votes when electing IWF officials.

hungarymatters.hu