Socialist Party Excludes Former Head Molnár

The Socialist Party’s disciplinary body has decided to strip Gyula Molnár, former chairman of the party, of his membership, Molnár announced on Facebook.

According to the body, Molnár has “seriously violated” the integrity and the strategy of the Socialist Party through accepting leftist Democratic Coalition’s (DK) support in the opposition’s preselection ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections.

Molnár said in his entry that he had acted under a cooperation agreement between the Socialists, DK and Párbeszéd, as a joint candidate of the three parties. He added that under the same agreement, he would sit in DK’s parliamentary group if he won a seat next year.

Molnár was Socialist leader between 2016 and 2018.

