Tibor Benedek, Hungary’s three-time Olympic champion water polo player, has passed away at the age of 47, less than one month before his 48th birthday.

He announced his complete retirement from the sport on 4 May, and although he cited personal reasons and did not specify, it was known that he was seriously ill. He leaves behind his wife with whom he had a son and a daughter, and another daughter from his previous marriage.

Source: portfolio.hu