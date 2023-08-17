The former coach of the Hungarian Boxing Association was stabbed to death

A hotel employee in Békéscsaba was stabbed to death by a guest on Tuesday night, the man fled, but turned himself in on Wednesday morning, the Békés County Police Headquarters announced on police.hu.

It was written that on Tuesday night, on the terrace of a hotel in Kórház Street in Békéscsaba, a guest stabbed one of the hotel’s employees several times with a knife during a fight. The injured person was taken to the hospital, where he later died, they added.

The guest, a 27-year-old man from Érd, fled, the police issued a warrant against him. The suspect finally turned himself in at the Monor police station on Wednesday morning. The Békés County Police Headquarters has ordered an investigation into the crime of assault causing death.

The victim of the murder is 53-year-old Sándor Szabó, the former coach of the Hungarian national boxing team. Blikk caught up with the grieving widow, who spoke heartbroken about the loss of her beloved husband. Gabriella Szabóné Vass was the first to know what had happened and that her husband had been taken to the hospital from her grandfather, who was the first to notify her in the evening. She received the news of his death not long after. She and her husband lived together for 20 years, they had a 10-year-old daughter together.

(Debreceni Nap)