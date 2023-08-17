Mayor László Papp and Barcsa Lajosa, the local government representative of the district, reported on the details in a press conference.

The second phase of the modernization of the city’s public lighting system has begun, announced II. mayor László Papp at the site of the phase works. The city manager referred back to the fact that the transition to energy-saving public lighting fixtures was started on May 9. We will replace sodium-based public lighting fixtures with high electricity consumption for smart, controllable, cheaper-to-operate LED lamps, the mayor said.

The runaway energy prices encouraged us to begin the reconstruction of the public lighting system in the 2023 budget, emphasized the city manager. The transformation will involve three stages. We are now replacing a third of the old, outdated public lighting lamps. We are installing 783 new light fixtures at 11 locations in the city. The works started at three locations: on Bartók Béla út, Vámospércsi út and highway number 35 from Debrecen-Józsa Vállalkozók út towards Debrecen – he emphasized.

There are about 25,000 light fixtures in the administrative area of Debrecen. László Papp said: this year, nearly HUF 2 billion will be spent on modernizing the public lighting system. In addition to high energy prices, these are investments that pay off in a few years. The city’s old, traditional public lighting system consumes 8 million kWh per year, which will be significantly reduced. The cost of the modernization is HUF 223.4 million gross. The investment results in a reduction of 68 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, noted the city manager.

In the first phase of the replacement of 6,000 light fixtures, 832 new LED light fixtures were installed in various parts of the city. Primarily along high-traffic roads – Böszörményi út, Klaipeda utca, Sumen utca, Mikepércsi út up to the five-point roundabout – and mostly in residential areas – Menyhárt József tér, Borbíró tér, Doberdó utca service road – and University tér.

The works of the second phase are Acsádi út, Veres Péter utca, Kossuth utca, Faraktár utca, Vámospércsi út, Bartók Béla út, Mester utca, Hunyadi utca, Rákóczi utca, Burgundia utca, and main road no. 35, from main road no. 354 to Debrecen -They take place until the end of Józsa Hajdúböszörmény.

As the local government representative of the city, any development that points in the direction of sustainability is to be welcomed, said Lajos Barcsa. This short stretch of road is an excellent example of how much development the municipality is doing in the name of sustainability, in addition to modernizing public lighting, we recently planted 19 tree saplings on Bartók Béla út, along the protected row of oak trees. In addition, the development of the bicycle path network was recently completed, in the framework of which the bicycle path on Bartók Béla Street was connected to the downtown bicycle path network. Developments in the direction of sustainability have also been implemented in terms of transport, emphasized Lajos Barcsa. The city’s new environmental policy can be noticed even within a few hundred meters, the environmental policy that we will implement in the coming years, he emphasized.

(Debrecen City Hall)