Twenty new ambulances arrived at the National Ambulance Service (OMSZ) on Tuesday, with an additional 42 vehicles being received in days, reducing the average age of ambulances to 4.8 years.

Miklós Kásler, Minister of Human Capacities, stated at Tuesday’s handover in Budapest: the ambulance fleet has been renewed, the government has replaced practically a thousand vehicles since 2010. Ambulances were also equipped with modern equipment.

The government doubled its support for the OMSZ compared to 2010; In 2010, there were 223 rescue stations in the country, of which more than 100 were renovated and upgraded by the government, handed over another 30 new rescue stations, and 12 rescue points were established, propaganda said.

Miklós Kásler greeted all OMSZ employees for their extremely conscientious, self-sacrificing work.

Gábor Csató, the director general of OMSZ, said that 82 new ambulances were bought last year, of which 20 have now arrived.

In addition to successfully renewing the fleet over the past ten years, work clothes have been changed and rescue stations have been renewed, and rescue has been digitized, and today artificial intelligence is helping them make their decisions, he said.

Gábor Csató emphasized that OMSZ is the largest healthcare institution in Hungary, operating a fleet of about a thousand vehicles.

According to the published press release, the government planned to procure 624 ambulances for the OMSZ between 2017 and 2021. So far, 543 have been produced, and 42 of them will arrive at the OMSZ in a few days.

