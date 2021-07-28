The red code came into effect again because of the heat, the Ministry of Human Resources (Emmi) said.

Emmi issued the red code warning from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., July 29 to 8 p.m., taking into account the forecast of the National Meteorological Service and the heat alarm ordered by the national chief medical officer. At the time of the special procedure, the protection of life is the first thing in homeless care – the communication states.

The red code has two important purposes: on the one hand, to draw the public’s attention to the emergency, and on the other hand, under the special procedure in the social sector, all institutions must receive the homeless regardless of who they provide services to, according to the dispatcher.

It is very important that if someone sees a person in trouble, call the regional dispatch service, which can act immediately on the signals, the ministry wrote.

debreceninap.hu