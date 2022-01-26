The Air in Debrecen Declared Unhealthy

Air quality has deteriorated in several parts of the country due to airborne dust. The air quality in Miskolc, Kazincbarcika, Putnok, Sajószentpéter is dangerous, and the air quality of eight other settlements – Ajka, Debrecen, Eger, Hernádszurdok, Nyíregyháza, Salgótarján, Tatabánya and Vác – has received unhealthy certification.

The air quality of ten more settlements was challenged based on the air hygiene index. They added that based on the meteorological forecast, no improvement in air quality is expected in the coming days. Small aerosol particles in the short term, in high concentrations can cause respiratory symptoms, eye irritation, tearing, exacerbate the symptoms of chronic respiratory disease, increase the risk of developing respiratory infections.



Air pollution is particularly dangerous for children, pregnant women, the elderly and those suffering from chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.



They recommend that people should spend as little time outdoors as possible and wear a mask outdoors, especially in places that have been classified as dangerous and unhealthy, according to the NNK statement.

debreceninap.hu