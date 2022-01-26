Teenager Got Hit on the Pedestrian Crossing in Debrecen

The accident happened on Faraktár street.

A pedestrian was hit on a zebra in Debrecen, on Faraktár street, Debrecen, at the intersection of Kolónia and Szenczi Molnár Albert streets. The accident happened on the morning of January 26th in the morning. A 17-year-old girl who flew tens of meters from the force of the collision has been severely injured. The teenager was taken to hospital by ambulance. There appeared to be no life-threatening injury at the scene, but this will be clarified by further investigation.

The van headed for the city center. The exact circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the police.

civishir.hu

pixabay