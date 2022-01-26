Tom Odell Gives a Concert in Budapest in September

After three years, Tom Odell will give a concert in Budapest again. Ivor Novello Award-winning British songwriter and singer will perform at Barba Negra on September 28th.

Known for his passionate, romantic voice, piano knowledge, and compositions, Tom Odell’s records have sold more than two million copies worldwide. His fourth studio album, Monsters, released last year, will hit Hungary in the autumn, the organizer Live Nation told MTI on Wednesday.



31-year-old Tom Odell’s Monsters started in fourth place on the UK album chart, making him one of the few whose first four albums became Top 10.



The musician was born in Chichester, South England, his father was an aircraft pilot and his mother was a primary school teacher. He spent part of his youth in New Zealand, where his father got a job. He received classical piano training and wrote songs at the age of 13, but did not tell anyone. He often attended talent search evenings.



He was only 22 when Lily Allen discovered, as he put it, “Tom’s stage energy is reminiscent of David Bowie.” His debut EP, Songs From Another Love, was released in 2012 and immediately won one of Britain’s most prestigious music awards, the BRITs Critics ’Choice Award. His debut album, Long Way Down (2013) topped the UK album chart. The second LP, Wrong Crowd, came out in 2016 and crawled second on the UK chart.



He presented his third material, Jubilee Road, to Hungarian audiences twice in 2019: first at the Barba Negra and then at the Sziget Festival.



In addition to his own admission, David Bowie and Elton John were influenced by songs by Jeff Buckley, Bob Dylan, Arthur Russell, Leonard Cohen, Leon Russell, Billy Joel, Randy Newman, Tom Waits, Rodriguez and Bruce Springsteen. As the Daily Telegraph previously put it in an article, he is the link between Elton John and Coldplay.

