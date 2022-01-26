Szijjártó Discusses Pace of Paks II With Rosatom Execs

Péter Szijjártó , the minister of foreign affairs and trade, is discussing the timeframe for the upgrade of Hungary’s sole nuclear plant at Paks with executives of Rosatom, the general contractor for the project, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“With the two new reactors at the Paks power plant, becoming self-sufficient in electricity supply will become a reality by the end of the decade,” Szijjártó said in a post on Facebook. “The timeframe for the fast-paced work required to achieve this is the subject of talks today and tomorrow: with Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev today, and with Rosatom deputy-CEO and Atomstroyexport chairman Alexander Lokshin tomorrow,” he added.

“A number of permits must still be submitted for the investment to enter the implementation phase from May,” Szijjártó said.

