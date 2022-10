A horse slipped into a two-meter-deep concrete-walled shaft on Friday afternoon in Hajdúbagos. Unfortunately, the animal could not get out of the shaft. The professional firefighters from Debrecen rushed to his aid, and with the help of the residents and a power machine, they freed the animal in trouble.

Fortunately, the horse survived the adventure without injury, the disaster management reported.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Debrecen Professional Fire Department