Botanical Collection About to Reawaken

With the first heralds of spring in their full blooming glory, our other plants will soon follow, respectively. Although normally blooming from March to April, the greenish purple or violet flowers of Helleborus purpurascens will appear a little earlier this year, after emerging from the safety of equally gorgeous purplish sepals. Native to the Eastern Carpathians, this member of the buttercup family is a protected species in Hungary, found in mixed oak and hornbeam forests of the Northeast Mountains. All its parts are toxic but it is used in folk veterinary medicine to this day.

Come visit us and check out our awakening hellebores in the rockery next to the Tufted Capuchin Enclosure or, if you are up for a challenge, try to spot a specimen or two in the shade of nearby trees.

