Time to Start Prepping for Spring

The Debrecen Zoo is home to a wide variety of ornamental shrubs, all characterized by multiple low-branching stems. After shrubs reach their maximum height, the transport capacity of older parts of their stems is reduced – this is where pruning comes into the picture as a means of facilitating their renewal and correcting their growth. Pruning may also serve to shape up our plants, catalyze further growth or preserve their health and is best done in a frost-free period between late autumn and early spring since that is a low-sensitivity rest period for plants. When pruning, we should also strive to maintain an overall habit that reflects the natural state of the species in question.

Come visit the Zoo any day of the week between 9:00 and 16:00 to see how nature starts to reawaken.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park