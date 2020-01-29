Police ask for help finding smart watch thief

Police
Debrecen police is looking for an unknown man who stole a smart watch from a local shopping mall on Csapó Utca.

According to the available information, an unknown man stole a smart watch from one of the stores of a shopping mall on Csapó Utca, Debrecen around 20.00 on 18 December 2019.

Security cameras have managed to record the perpetrator.

Debrecen police ask if anyone has valuable information on the identity and the whereabouts of the perpetrator, please call 52/457-040, 06-80-555-111, 112 or 107.

 

Source: debreceninap.hu

