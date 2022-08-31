Electric city buses were put into operation in Debrecen

The population must be encouraged to use public transport, thereby reducing emissions, said the State Secretary of the Ministry of Technology and Industry (TIM) on Tuesday in Debrecen, where 12 electric city buses were put into operation with the support of the Green Bus program.

Attila Steiner emphasized that due to the country’s exposure to crude oil and natural gas, there is a great need to utilize renewable energy capacities. He added that the operation of green buses is HUF 60-70 cheaper per kilometer and their payback is faster.

The 12-meter-long, three-door, low-floor, air-conditioned, and barrier-free buses can travel 315 kilometers on a single charge, with low emissions.

Mayor László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP) emphasized that nowadays when the purchase price of traditional fuel clay has increased by 80 percent, the advantage of electric transportation is rising.

He said that purchasing the vehicles cost HUF 2.2 billion, but this amount also includes the construction of 14 filling stations.

The mayor’s speech revealed that this year, in addition to 30 solo buses and 10 articulated buses, with the 12 electric buses just handed over, a total of 52 brand new buses were put into operation in Debrecen.

MTI

Photos: MTI/János Vajda