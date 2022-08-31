A resident of Hajdúhadháza stole a bicycle in Debrecen using a special method, the motive was even more interesting

On the night of August 29, an eyewitness called the police saying that he had seen a man steal a bicycle locked to a fence in Debrecen, on Domokos Lajos Street.

According to the police statement, several of their units immediately began searching the surrounding streets. Thanks to the accurate description of the person, the man on the bicycle was found within minutes. They had it certified and then accounted for the bike.

The resident of Hajdúhadháza admitted to the patrols on the spot that he had stolen the bike not long before. He pulled it until the lock broke off, then jumped on it and drove off.

The officers brought the 32-year-old man to the police station, where the investigators interrogated him as a suspect due to the well-founded suspicion of having committed the offense of theft. According to him, he realized late that he would no longer be able to go home by bus, so he decided to steal a bicycle.

police.hu

Picture: illustration.