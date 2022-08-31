The recording of the thieves in Hajdúnáná has been published, does anyone recognize them?

The Hajdúnánási Police Department launched an investigation against unknown perpetrators for the offense of theft.

According to the available data, on August 13, 2022, two men stole construction tools from a site in Hajdúnáná. The alleged perpetrators were recorded.

The Hajdúnánás Police Department requests that anyone who recognizes the men in the video or has information about the crime, report in person at the Hajdúnánás Police Department (Hajdúnánás, Dorogi út 78) or make a report by phone 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day on the telephone number 06-80/555-111, or on the toll-free telephone number 112 of Telefontanú. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu