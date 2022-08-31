The celebrated opera singer from Debrecen, Gabriella Hegyes, has passed away

Gabriella Hegyes, a lifelong member of the Csokonai Theater, passed away on August 29 at the age of 81.

Gabriella Hegyes was born in Nyíregyháza in 1941. The Ferenc Liszt Prize-winning soprano began her musical studies in Debrecen: she studied singing at the music school in Debrecen, then graduated from the singing department at the Bartók Béla Music Academy. She then continued her private training under the guidance of Endre Zádor. In 1967, she signed a contract with the Csokonai Theater as an opera singer.

The audience in Debrecen enjoyed such great roles as Blonde in Mozart’s Escape from the Seraglio, Pamina in The Magic Flute, Marcellina in Beethoven’s Fidelio, Melinda in Bánk bán, or Mimi in Puccini’s Bohémélete, to name just a few of her roles.

“Applause is a good feeling, it’s doping, but the real comfort is the internal evaluation, the joy of being able to convey to the students what I feel inside,”

– she said in an interview with her.

Her farewell will be announced later.

debreceninap.hu