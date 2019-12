Next year, John Malkovich comes to perform in Debrecen.

He is going to have only one event in Hungary, in Kölcsey Centre, Debrecen, on 10th March, 2020.

Date: Tuesday (10th of March, 2020) 6:00 pm

Venue: Kölcsey Cultural and Conference Centre, Debrecen (1-3. Hunyadi street)

Program: The Music Critic by John Malkovich. The play is a mixture of a concert and a drama.

Tickets are already available here.

Photo: www.pixabay.com