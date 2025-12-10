155,000 LEGO bricks will be used to recreate Mihály Munkácsy’s world-famous Ecce Homo in Debrecen

From 11 November to 13 December this year, students from several primary schools in Debrecen and interested families will build a paraphrase of Mihály Munkácsy’s painting Ecce Homo using LEGO bricks.

The LEGO mosaic artwork, consisting of eight panels and measuring nearly two and a half metres high and almost four metres wide, will be installed on 13 December in the Dome Hall, opposite the Munkácsy Room of the Déri Museum, where the public will be able to see it. The creation – the largest of its kind so far, built from more than 155,000 LEGO bricks – demonstrates the power of playful learning and community collaboration. It also aims to show how children can be engaged and inspired to discover museums and the world of art.

Ecce Homo built from LEGO bricks in Debrecen

This unique project is a collaboration between the Déri Museum, LEGO Manufacturing Ltd. in Nyíregyháza, the disadvantaged youth of the “tekerd!” group of the Nyíregyházi SZC Wesselényi Miklós Technical School and Dormitory, the Debrecen School District Centre, the Nyíregyháza Vocational Training Centre, and students in Debrecen – including children with hearing impairments and speech disorders.

The community LEGO adventure started on 11 November at Debreceni Vénkerti Primary School, continued on 14 November at Debreceni Benedek Elek Primary School, and will move on on 21 November in the morning to Debreceni Dózsa György Primary School and in the afternoon to Debreceni Fazekas Mihály Primary School. At the school venues, participants assemble the image units based on small colour and tone maps developed by the “tekerd!” group of the Wesselényi Miklós Technical School, while the young members of the professional team fix them onto the panels.

The joint construction will be completed on 12 and 13 December in the Ceremonial Hall of the Déri Museum, with prior registration. School and family groups will take part, including children with disabilities from the Debrecen Institute for the Education of Hearing-Impaired Students, as well as students from the Kossuth Lajos Practice Grammar and Primary School of the University of Debrecen (teacher: Anna Káli). On Saturday afternoon, the eight completed panels will be installed by participants during a press-open programme in the museum’s Dome Hall.

The paraphrase of Mihály Munkácsy’s Ecce Homo is planned to remain on display until the end of January 2026.

The plan, built on extensive collaboration, is part of the museum education programme of the LEGO Group and the Déri Museum, which emphasises learning through play, hands-on exploration and teamwork. Through the programme, students not only learn about art history but also develop systems thinking and community skills.

Parallel to the special exhibition, and with the support of the LEGO factory, a LEGO Art Playhouse will be set up in the Déri Museum Café, open during museum hours. Here, children can create with LEGO elements under parental supervision. Their creations will be posted on the museum’s social media pages for public voting. The makers of the two entries that receive the most votes will be awarded a valuable LEGO ART set at the end of the exhibition.

PROGRAM – DÉRI MUSEUM

12 December (Friday), Ceremonial Hall

10:30–12:00 – children with hearing impairments and speech disorders will build one-third of the final panel of the artwork.