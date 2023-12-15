Animals’ Christmas in Zoo Debrecen!

This year, one of the most beautiful traditions of the Debrecen Zoo is organized again: the Christmas of the Animals will be held on December 27th, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at which both the residents of the institution and the enthusiastic zoo lovers who support them receive special attention.

At the last event of the year, the Park thanks all adopters with free admission for all the support they have contributed to the well-being of the zoo residents and the enrichment of their environment this year. At the foster parents’ meeting held on the Samburu panoramic terrace, the staff will report to them all the enclosure improvements and the changes in the animals’ lives, which could not have happened without their help in the past year.

The Animals in Action program, supplemented with festive elements such as pony carriages, offers all-day attractions, but the animal caretakers will also tell about the secrets of their work at three locations, and creative visitors can indulge their creative desires in the craft nook of the Santa Claus House.

Participation in the programs is free with a valid ticket to the zoo.

