Chinese Delegation Visited the University of Debrecen – Relations Continue to Improve

The management of the Beijing-based GEC Academy was informed about cooperation opportunities in mobility and talent management at the University of Debrecen. The specialists came with representatives of the Shenyang Institution of Technology to get to know the university’s training, research and mobility system.

GEC Academy was founded in 2016 and offers a wide range of project-based learning programs and is in partnership with sixty of the most outstanding universities in China. On December 13th, the delegation was welcomed by György Kossa, chairman of the board of trustees of the Gróf Tisza István Debrecen University Foundation, Károly Pető, vice chancellor of the University of Debrecen, and by the coordination and strategy director Okszána Kiszil. The members of the delegation received a detailed overview of the University of Debrecen’s interdisciplinary training and research portfolio, its complex infrastructure, as well as its strategic objectives and the so-called four helix innovation structure system supporting their implementation.

In connection with the university’s extensive collaborations with Chinese companies and institutions, they also talked about the operation of the Confucius Institute, which opened in 2019, and the fact that 350 Chinese students are currently studying at the University of Debrecen, the largest number on courses in economics, IT and humanities. Regarding the mobility opportunities, Sheng Yan, the president of the GEC Academy, was also keenly interested in the Summer University, which has been operating at the University of Debrecen for decades.

“We are committed to providing accessible educational opportunities to students regardless of geographic boundaries who wish to benefit from the world’s most advanced knowledge bases and to making a difference in the fight against educational inequities. Last year, twenty thousand people signed up for our personal and online project-based learning programs, in which more than a thousand professors from the world’s leading universities participate. As part of the One Belt One Road initiative, we strive to widen the global network of our academy” – explained the president of GEC Academy.

To develop its contact system, the organization operates eight regional offices in China and 14 representatives in other parts of the world, and plans to expand the network in European countries, Malaysia and Singapore. Sheng Yan identified climate change, health care and artificial intelligence as the main areas of training, and in these areas he is also looking for opportunities for cooperation, mobility and talent management with the University of Debrecen. At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to prepare a letter of intent for cooperation.

debreceninap.hu

unideb.hu