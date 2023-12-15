Panel Flats are the Most Expensive in Debrecen

Otthon Centrum measured an annual average price increase for all apartment types – panel, brick apartment, family house – in the real estate market of the city with 25 counties in the first ten months of the year, but the rate of price increase slowed down compared to previous years – the Otthon Centrum informed MTI on Thursday.

“Compared to the double-digit growth of recent years, the price increase for apartments was smaller, and for houses, the stagnation experienced in the second half of last year is reflected in this year’s prices” – Gábor Soóki-Tóth, head of analysis, explained the analysis of the real estate portal. Buyers have spectacularly turned to houses in better condition, he added. In 25 big cities with county rights, the price of used brick apartments rose by an average of 6.8 percent to HUF 560,000 per square meter, and the price of panel apartments at HUF 502,000 per square meter is 7 percent higher than a year ago. The rule that applies to all the cities with county rights is that they are cheaper than the districts of the capital, but the most expensive cities already compete with the price level of the outer districts of Pest, he added.

The highest prices were paid for used brick apartments in Veszprém (770 thousand), Debrecen (763 thousand) and Érd (700 thousand forints). In most cities, the price per square meter was between HUF 500-700 thousand this year. In Dunaújváros and Nagykanizsa, buyers can get a used brick apartment cheaper than this, for HUF 400,000 per square meter.

Panel apartments were the most expensive in Debrecen (646,000 forints), Veszprém (590,000), Székesfehérvár (570,000 forints) and Győr (558,000 forints), while in other cities the price range was between 300,000 and 500,000 forints.

According to OC’s analysis, the average price per square meter of family houses was 465,000 in the first ten months of the year. The leader of the list is followed by Sopron (HUF 743 thousand), Debrecen (HUF 575 thousand) and Győr (HUF 562 thousand). The average price is HUF 200-300,000 in smaller settlements and those further away from the capital, and HUF 300-450,000 in medium-sized cities. In the case of higher-quality properties, OC measured an average price increase in the largest cities, but in Debrecen, Győr and Pécs, prices per square meter increased by 19 percent above average.

