Fire Broke Out at the University of Technology: An Employee Got Seriously Injured

Fire broke out early Thursday morning in the surface physics laboratory of the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, one person was seriously injured, and an investigation has been launched.

The Budapest University of Technology and Economics, in cooperation with the disaster management, launched an investigation to investigate the circumstances of the fire, the university’s communications directorate told MTI. According to their information, a fire broke out in the surface physics laboratory early Thursday morning during the cleaning of a vacuum technical device. Upon receiving the fire alarm, BME’s security service staff immediately rushed to the scene, extinguished the fire, administered first aid to the employee working in the room, and alerted the ambulance service. The employee who was seriously injured in the fire is being treated in hospital.

