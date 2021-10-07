The Jenő Buzánszky Football University Cup has started

A record number of applicants, more than a hundred teams, will play in the autumn season of the Jenő Buzánszky Football University Cup (BJLEK). The first matches have already been played after the tournament group draw has been drawn.

The draw held in the fan club of the Nagyerdei Stadium revealed that among the record number of participants, several foreign students and several girls’ teams entered the tournament this year.

Organizers will continue to pay close attention to compliance with current epidemiological measures, Covid-suspected symptoms, during the fall season as well; players will be checked for body temperature before matches.

Veronika Fenyves, Deputy Dean of Education of the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen, Marianna Lóczi Lászlóné Kovács, Executive Director of the Athletics Club of the University of Debrecen, András Jávor Intebroz Mihály, Head of the Futsal Committee of the Hungarian Football Association and Károly Gelei FIFA Agent.

In the autumn season of the Jenő Buzánszky Football University Cup, the matches of the basic and relegation stages will be played between October 4 and January 31, and the final will be held in February in the hall of the Sports Science Coordination Institute of the University of Debrecen.

hirek.unideb.hu