One of the world’s largest bus companies visited the University of Debrecen

Daimler representatives visited the University of Debrecen, who are one of the largest bus manufacturing companies in the world. The vehicle manufacturer has agreed on the possibilities of cooperation with its partner, Inter Traction Electrics Kft., a subsidiary of ITK Holding. During the discussions, they met with the leaders of the University of Debrecen.

Roman Biondi, Head of Sales at Daimler Buses, Bernd Macket, Head of Customer Service, Parts and Used Vehicles, and György Kossa, President and CEO of Inter Tan-ker Zrt., were received by Rector Zoltán Szilvássy and Chancellor Zoltán Bács. After visiting the Main Building, the Rector presented the training and research profile of the University of Debrecen, highlighting the institution’s international educational and corporate relations.

The use of alternative energy sources has been at the heart of developments in the automotive industry for many years. Due to the multidisciplinary nature of the institution at the University of Debrecen, with the interconnection of several disciplines and the leadership of the Faculty of Engineering, a number of researches are underway, the results of which can be used in the automotive industry, including bus manufacturing.

– said Zoltán Szilvássy.

In September, the subsidiary of ITK Holding Zrt., Inter Traction Electrics Kft. and the University of Debrecen, signed a HUF 100 million sponsorship agreement, with which the group contributes to the development and operation of technical training in the region, and also participates in supporting university lecturers. Inter Traction Electrics Kft., which has been engaged in vehicle design, vehicle development and vehicle production, has been a partner of Daimler Buses for many years, which is a manufacturer of Mercedes-Benz and Setra buses, among others.

György Kossa said that the cooperation of the companies is a mutually beneficial and well-functioning working relationship, which hides many business opportunities, so that real Hungarian products with significant domestic added value can be born in the field of bus production.

hirek.unideb.hu