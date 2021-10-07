External Board of Trustees meetings at the University of Debrecen

All faculties of the University of Debrecen will be visited in the coming weeks by the board of trustees of the foundation that maintains the institution and the management of the university.

The Gróf Tisza István Foundation for the University of Debrecen took over the maintenance of the University of Debrecen from 1 August. The members of the foundation’s board of trustees held their first external meeting in early September at the Clinical Center, where they were briefed and briefed on the activities of the departments in the field of medicine and health sciences in connection with the new operating model and funding. After that, the outsourced meetings on the faculties of the university began.

Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science and Environmental Management (MÉK)

At the external board of trustees meeting held at the MÉK on the 27th, after the introduction of the faculty and its institutes, Dean László Stündl spoke about the faculty’s infrastructural development ideas.

– Plans include the construction of a storage facility for hazardous substances, a new microbiological laboratory, the establishment of a center for veterinary medicine, experimental surgery, reproduction and herd health, the development of the equipment of the technical, precision farming and robotics center and the infrastructure of the Agricultural Genomics and Biotechnology Research Center. development – listed the faculty leader. László Stündl emphasized that the training system of the faculty already covers the entire vertical of agriculture, while the educational range continues to expand.

According to György Kossa, the chairman of the board of trustees, agriculture cannot be left without veterinarians, therefore the launch of UD veterinary training is extremely important for the development of the university.

– The key to the success of the faculty can be the search for excellence and the search for and education of young people. The faculty will receive all the tools for this, György Kossa declared.

According to Rector Zoltán Szilvássy, the construction of the spin-off startup ecosystem in agriculture requires a different approach than before, but the Faculty of Agriculture of UD is well on its way.

– Agriculture is the strategic area of UD and – in a way unique in Hungarian higher education – its statutory basic task. This is shown by the fact that several large investments in the framework agreement and in the higher education public task financing contract affect the lever. The establishment of a limnology center in Tiszafüred and a closed technology agritech research, demonstration and training center in Hajdúnánás are planned, – announced Chancellor Zoltán Bács.

– The basis for the development of education and the upbringing of young people is scientific and research work. One of the main tasks of the foundation university is to support this, said Professor György Balla, a member of the board of trustees.

Faculty of Economics and Business (GTK)

– Our goal is to make the University of Debrecen one of the best universities in Central and Eastern Europe, for which we try to provide all the conditions. We want the students graduating here to be able to stand on the international labor market as well, said György Kossa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, at the external meeting held at GTK.

Presenting the faculty, Károly Pető, Dean of GTK, said: the number of applicants has been growing steadily since 2016, almost 2,500 people have chosen GTK this year, so further building and human resource expansions are planned. During the Covid period, a lot of work was done on the development of online education, automatic cameras were installed in 23 classrooms, which were very positively evaluated by the students participating in correspondence training and in Kisvárda, Szolnok and Oradea, therefore further developments are planned. In the near future, agribusiness economics and business digitization courses will also be launched, and economic and corporate security specializations will be available from next semester.

Both the members of the board of trustees and the management of the university called it important to build an even closer co-operation relationship between the university and the economic actors, building on the existing relations of GTK.

Faculty of Health (EC)

The members of the foundation visited the Faculty of Health in Nyíregyháza on September 29. The board of trustees initiated co-operation with the leaders and staff of the faculty, its head introduced the foundation that maintained the university, and asked the faculty for high-quality scientific and teaching work.

Mariann Móré, Dean of the Faculty of Health, presented the activities of the faculty, its teaching and research tasks, its infrastructure, as well as its professional collaborations, and described the training structure and development ideas. He stressed that one of the biggest challenges is the development of infrastructure, the creation of a student community space.

Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen, Secretary of the Board of Trustees, said that higher education alone could not have maintained higher education in Szolnok, it seems that health training will fill a large gap, . Based on this, it is not surprising the large number of applications in the first year of admission.

“The change of model provides an opportunity to keep the operation in Nyíregyháza stable, this stability means the support of the university, which also enables the developments,” the chancellor emphasized.

György Kossa, the chairman of the board of trustees, explained that the social role and activities of the Faculty of Health are of strategic importance;

Faculty of Public Health (NK)

The presidency of the board of trustees was also briefed by the Faculty of Public Health. It has been said by the maintainer that the responsibilities of those working in health education are enormous, their activities have the potential to change people’s attitudes, and this needs to be properly rewarded.

– In addition to the career model and the research-professor title, we plan to introduce scholarships for lecturers, professors and associate professors in order for university professionals to acquire marketable knowledge abroad. We would separately support the production of publications not financed from the application and other special sources, in addition, we would assist the faculties in the planned development of infrastructures on a priority basis. We would support the market entry of innovative ideas and the birth of patents through a private equity fund, said President György Kossa.

At the meeting, Judit Zsuga, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health of the University of Debrecen, spoke about the continuously expanding training portfolio of NK, the growing number of students, and the expansion of the infrastructure is a strategic goal. The head of the faculty presented the organizational structure of the NK and also highlighted the wide-ranging publications and research results of the faculty lecturers with outstanding scientific qualifications.

