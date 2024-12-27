Nearly 200 people attended Debrecen Christmas meal distribution

The Kéretlen Figyelem Debreceni Nők Közéleti Egyesülete spent its 15th Boxing Day hosting guests.

Here’s their account of the event:

While many were resting after the holiday festivities, people started gathering at Petőfi Square in Debrecen before 9 AM. For some, Christmas is simply about whether they can have a proper meal at least once.

Despite the cold, the line kept growing. Thankfully, the weather was merciful—no wind, and the sun was shining—even the poor long for warmth.

By the end of the day, it was evident that this year had the largest turnout in the event’s history—nearly 200 people were left with enough food for several days. Food was also delivered to the nearby homeless shelter. This count does not include residents of local mother-and-child shelters, who received various treats on Christmas Eve.

The guests included elderly pensioners, couples, disabled individuals, homeless people, and many families with children. An elderly woman quietly remarked, “Dear ones, nobody told us how well we are supposed to be living!”

Another guest lamented, “I’m ashamed to have ended up here in my old age. I don’t deserve this, but does anyone besides you care?” Unfortunately, she was not alone. Many are slipping to the margins of society, struggling daily just to survive. For them, help is rare, and empty, hypocritical words do not fill empty stomachs.

We’ve noticed that the goodwill of the few days before Christmas fades by December 22, and then there’s a year-long pause. What remains are the efforts of civilians, the Krishna community, and the Baptists—at least from what we know.

Large families received food packages, and a little girl, whose birthday is tomorrow, was thrilled to receive a surprise cake.

We don’t delve into why or how someone ended up in their situation. If someone queues for food during Christmas, they have a reason. Our association helps with kindness and love, knowing that what we do is just a drop in the ocean. It won’t end poverty, but perhaps we brought a little joy to our guests’ lives for a few hours—and that is not insignificant in today’s world.

This year, we were overwhelmed not only by the number of guests but also by the extraordinary support from Debrecen’s citizens. Donations arrived almost every minute before the event began, creating a truly bountiful table.

We are deeply grateful to everyone who brought their contributions to Petőfi Square. There are still good-hearted people, or as we say, true “people of the heart.” Special thanks go to Fornetti for their donations, a top local pastry shop for their delicious desserts, and the bakery for the bread and baked goods. We also thank Katika for her delicious stuffed cabbage and for her 15 years of dedicated work.

We must address the hateful, dignity-crushing comments often posted online in response to such events. It’s disheartening that some find joy in passing judgment—without knowing the people—on those standing in line for food. The venomous remarks are shocking and a sad reflection of where Hungary has reached today. Unfortunately, it seems there may be even darker days ahead.

The next food distribution event will take place on January 26, 2025.

– Tukoráné Kádár Ibolya, Head of the Association –