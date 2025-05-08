The Csokonai National Theatre of Debrecen announces a special anniversary season

Debrecen’s theatrical heritage reaches a significant milestone this year: it was exactly 160 years ago, on October 7, 1865, that the building of the Csokonai Theatre opened its doors on Kossuth Street. To mark this historic occasion, the Csokonai National Theatre has announced a jubilee season for 2025/26, offering a rich and diverse repertoire. Season passes went on sale on May 7, 2025.
In celebration of its 160th anniversary, the theatre has curated a season spanning every genre that has been beloved over the decades—from opera and operetta to comedy, classical and modern drama, musicals, and family shows. In addition, the VIII. MagdaFeszt and the XVI. DESZKA Festival will also take place during the season.
Highlights from the 2025/26 Premiere Lineup:
Csokonai Teátrum:
Ferenc Molnár: The Glass Slipper – dir. Pál Göttinger – Premiere: Sept 26, 2025
Mór Jókai: The Debrecen Lunatic – dir. Péter Fábián – Premiere: Dec 5, 2025
Pongrác Kacsóh: János Vitéz – dir. Mária Harangi – Premiere: Jan 16, 2026
Fiddler on the Roof – dir. Dániel Halasi – Premiere: Feb 6, 2026
The Jungle Book – dir. Norbert Nagy – Premiere: Mar 20, 2026
Puccini: Il Tabarro / Suor Angelica – dir. TBA – Premiere: Apr 24, 2026
Csokonai Fórum – Latinovits Zoltán Hall:
Zoltán Egressy: Portugál – dir. Marcel Bélai – Premiere: Sept 19, 2025
Peter Shaffer: Black Comedy – dir. Zoltán Lendvai – Premiere: Jan 30, 2026
Csokonai Fórum – Árpád Kóti Hall:
Edit Romankovics: Para (revival for upper grades) – dir. Ádám Bethlenfalvy – Sept 13, 2025
Dance Show #1 (fusion of theatre and dance) – Oct 17, 2025
Martin McDonagh: The Cripple of Inishmaan – dir. Iván Hargitai – Nov 28, 2025
Jean Genet: The Maids – dir. Andrea Tokai – Jan 23, 2026
Arthur Miller: The Crucible – dir. Illés Horváth – Apr 17, 2026
Dance Show #2 (two one-act ballets) – May 8, 2026
István Örkény: The Tót Family (preview) – dir. Tamás T. Herceg – May 22, 2026
Csokonai Fórum – Simor Ottó Orfeum:
Edit Romankovics: Cain and Abel (also in classroom format) – dir. Zsuzsanna Madák – Dec 12, 2025
Special Underground Premiere (MagdaFeszt):
Magda Szabó: That Beautiful, Bright Day – dir. Ákos Kukovecz – Oct 5, 2025
(Staged below the revolving main stage of Csokonai Teátrum)
Returning Audience Favorites:
Tündér Lala (musical fairy tale), Carmen (opera), Viktória (operetta)
María de Buenos Aires, Noises Off!, Woyzeck, Dangerous Liaisons, The Puppetmaster, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, and more.
Season Passes & Ticketing:
For the 2025/26 season, the theatre is offering 22 season pass options, including:
5 youth passes
4 high school passes
3 university passes
10 adult passes (including senior, opera, and studio subscriptions)
Early bird season pass period: May 7 – July 31
Location: Csokonai Teátrum
Those who purchase their pass during this time receive a free studio performance of their choice.
As in recent years, many performances will feature English surtitles, making the theatre more accessible to international audiences.
The Csokonai National Theatre continues to strengthen its cultural collaborations with guest performances and partnerships in cities like Satu Mare and Oradea.