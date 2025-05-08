World War II aerial bomb found in Debrecen

A 100-kilogram Soviet aerial bomb from World War II was discovered in Debrecen, according to the communications officer of the Hungarian Defence Forces’ bomb disposal regiment.

Staff Sergeant Bálint Bólyi stated that the bomb was unearthed during construction work in the residential area on Dobogó Street.

The bomb did not contain a detonator, so it was safely removed by the bomb disposal unit and will be destroyed at a later time.

Police closed off Dobogó Street for the duration of the operation, but the restriction has since been lifted, he added.

Photo: Corporal Tamás Kiss