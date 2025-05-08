The 4th Debrecen Career Festival is coming

On May 17, Debrecen’s Dósa Nádor Square will once again be buzzing with professions as the Debrecen Career Festival returns this year.

The Debrecen Vocational Training Center warmly welcomes all primary school students and their guardians who are curious about the local vocational training options, as well as high schoolers interested in exploring job market or university opportunities in the area. Adults looking to learn a new trade or check out open positions at local companies are also encouraged to attend.

The 4th Debrecen Career Festival will feature a variety of side events, including all-day stage programs, sports activities, and health screenings. For more details, visit the official Facebook event for the festival.