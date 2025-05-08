Andrew Balio on the crisis of modern music and the enduring power of classical beauty

Andrew Balio, principal trumpet of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and founder of the Foundation for the Future of Classical Music, delivered a compelling lecture on what he described as a musical revolution that began with Wagner in the 19th century — and ultimately led to a dead end.

According to Balio, modern music, much like modern visual art, turned away from the audience when it abandoned harmony, human nature, and beauty. Figures such as Wagner, and later Schönberg and Boulez, sought radically new directions, but in doing so, made their music inaccessible to many listeners. Balio argued that tonality, melody, and harmony are not mere historical styles, but deep-rooted human needs tied to perception and emotional resonance.

In the second half of the evening, Balio took the stage with his trumpet, performing classical works with remarkable technical mastery and deep musical sensitivity. His performance served as a living testament to the enduring and present-day relevance of classical music — not as a relic of the past, but as a timeless and vital art form.

(Source: MCC Debrecen)